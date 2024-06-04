De Niro stripped of award after Trump rant

Robert De Niro

Source: Skynews

Robert De Niro's outspoken criticism of Donald Trump during the latter's trial has cost him a prestigious award.

The National Association of Broadcasters withdrew their offer to honor De Niro with the Service to America Award due to concerns that his recent comments would overshadow the event's focus on philanthropy.



De Niro, known for calling Trump a "clown" and a "dictator," has been vocal about his disdain for the former president.

Despite his support for the NAB's decision, De Niro stands by his statements and continues to oppose Trump, warning of dire consequences if he were to be re-elected.



Read full article