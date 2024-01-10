Dear GhanaWeb: She’s offering to give me a car, GHC2,500 every month if I become her sex mate

File photo of a confused man

Dear GhanaWeb,

I am a married man with three children. My wife and I used to own an eatery until we lost it when we used it as collateral for a loan we took.



Life hasn’t been easy since then, and we have ushered into the new year with our existing hardships.



I met a lady around my neighbourhood last year in December. She just moved into the area and needed someone to give her a tour so I offered to help.



Within these few days, we have known each other, we have become very close and I know a lot more about her than my best friend (laughs).



This outspoken friend of mine knows my plight and offered to give me GHC1000.00 so I can use it to manage my home.

She asked me to come to her place for the money, which I did but something happened.



We didn’t have sex but she confessed her love for me. She promised to give me a car, and a luxurious life, and to make her offer more appealing, she would pay me GHC2,500.00 every month if I became her sex mate.



She has a fiancé but she complains that the man does not satisfy her enough and thinks I will be able to do what her soon-to-be husband cannot do.



I told her I would think about it.



Her offer is living rent-free in my head and I think it would help my family and myself. Our hardship is so severe that we do not know what our next meal will be when we approach a new day.

Also, my wife cheated on me and nothing good came out of it but if I cheat on her, it will be for a good cause.



If you were in my shoes, what would you do?



