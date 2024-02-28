Delay recounts how Top Radio boss thwarted her debut appearance

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, recently shared a poignant anecdote from her early radio career in 2005, shedding light on a traumatic experience she endured at Top Radio.

In a heartfelt post on her WhatsApp Channel, Delay revealed how she was denied the opportunity to go on-air by the head of programs at Top Radio, citing unfamiliarity with her as the reason behind the decision.



"I’ve gone in to greet the director. He was happy to see me. I’m supposed to go on radio that morning. A lady comes to call me the head of programs wanted to see me. There he sat, the fairly heavy looking guy, DJ Oxygen. 'Sit down,' he said, 'you are not going on-air. I do not know about you,'" Delay recounted.



The excitement she and her sister harbored about her radio debut was palpable in Delay's WhatsApp post. However, her aspirations were dashed when she was informed that she wouldn't be taking to the airwaves, despite being offered a position by the late Kwadwo Boadu, the former boss of Top Radio, after an audition.

Delay vividly described her journey from Abossey Okai to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, carrying a bag filled with the latest songs of the time, eagerly anticipating her radio debut. Despite encountering an unfriendly atmosphere upon arrival at Top Radio, she pressed on, only to be met with disappointment when she couldn't make her debut.



Reflecting on the setback, Delay expressed her dismay and acknowledged the opportunity to confront past traumas, remarking, "This has become an opportunity for me to confront my past and come face to face with all the traumas I have ignored over the years."