Delay wins TV Female Presenter of the Year at RTP Awards 2023

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Deloris Frimpong Manso has secured victory in the TV Female Presenter of the Year category at the 2023 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

The event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on December 27, saw the renowned TV show host, affectionately called Delay, beat competition from Nana Ama McBrown (UTV to Onua TV), Berla Mundi (TV3), Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network), Cookie Tee (TV3), Serwaa Amihere (GHOne TV), Yaa Konamah (UTV), Adwoa Yeboag Agyei (UTV) and Bridget Otoo (Metro TV).



The RTP AWARDS is exclusively designed to bring together all personalities in the radio and television industry across the sixteen regions of Ghana, thereby creating the largest-ever media platform for promoting any product or brand. It “seeks to celebrate these personalities and brands which inspire, entertain and shape our society”, according to organisers.



In the past year, Delay maintained her influential presence in the media, showcasing compelling content through The Delay Show. This talk show consistently features engaging conversations with celebrities, delving into various aspects of their lives.

Delay is highly regarded for her exceptional interviewing skills, characterized by her composed demeanor and insightful questions. With a remarkable television career spanning over fourteen years, Delay has firmly established herself as a formidable brand in the industry.



Delay's broadcasting journey began in 1999 at Life FM in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region. In 2005, she joined Top Radio in Accra, hosting a midmorning show until 2007.



From 2007 to 2016, she worked with Oman FM. It was during her time at Oman FM in 2008 that Delay launched her own television show, 'The Delay Show,' which continues to captivate audiences to this day.