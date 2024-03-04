Delmi Media signs Ghanaian artist Cee Levelz for global Afrobeat rise

Cee Levelz

Delmi Media and Entertainment, a prominent record label renowned for its global influence, unveiled its latest addition to the roster: the highly skilled music artist, Cee Levelz, also known as Ebenezer Quayson.

Known for its commitment to nurturing diverse musical talents, Delmi Media and Entertainment has been making significant strides in the music industry, operating from its headquarters in Canada and making an impact both locally and internationally.



Cee Levelz, born and raised in Takoradi, Ghana, brings a rich blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and soul to his music, reflecting his cultural heritage and diverse influences. His signing with Delmi Media and Entertainment marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.



Delmi Media and Entertainment's ethos revolves around discovering, nurturing, and amplifying voices from various corners of the globe. By providing artists like Cee Levelz with the necessary support and platform, the label aims to foster creativity and excellence in the competitive music industry.

While headquartered in Canada, Delmi Media and Entertainment remains deeply connected to Ghanaian culture, serving as a conduit between different musical landscapes and catering to a diverse global audience.



Cee Levelz's music, characterized by authentic storytelling and infectious rhythms, has garnered him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. With his signing, he is poised to make a lasting impression on the music scene, inspiring future generations of artists along the way.



As Cee Levelz continues to refine his craft and share his music worldwide, his journey promises to leave an indelible mark on the industry, resonating with audiences of all backgrounds.