‘Demure’ TikTok creator Jools Lebron in trademark battle over the viral catchphrase

Jools-LeBron

Jools Lebron, the creator of TikTok’s viral "demure" trend, lost the opportunity to trademark her catchphrase "very demure... very mindful" to a man named Jedderson Bates from Washington. Lebron, a transgender beauty influencer who gained fame and financial success from her satirical content, expressed regret over not securing the trademark sooner. Another influencer, Raluca Pop, filed for a similar phrase to support Lebron, planning to transfer the trademark to her. The trend has since exploded on TikTok with over 86,200 videos using Lebron’s original audio.

