Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Denel Foundation's provides free health screening to 254 in Kasoa

IMG 20240815 WA0011 The campaign brought together the nurses and doctors form varied expertise to the campaign.

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

As part of its yearly one in a million Diabetes campaign, Denel’s foundation organized a free health screening for the people in Kasoa.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live