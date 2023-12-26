Desmond Eliot celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with stunning photos

Desmomd Elliot and wife, Victoria

Renowned Nigerian actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, and his wife Victoria marked a significant milestone in their lives, celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

This special occasion, a testament to their enduring bond, was commemorated with heartfelt messages and cherished memories shared on social media.



An Expression of Love and Gratitude



In a profound display of affection, Elliot took to Instagram to express his deep gratitude and love toward his wife. Reflecting on their journey spanning two decades, he candidly acknowledged the challenges they’ve weathered together, including tough times, pains, and the joyful experiences they’ve shared.



The Strength of Partnership

Emphasizing the strength of their partnership, Elliot thanked Victoria for being a supportive presence in his life, a partner, friend, and a source of comfort. He referred to her affectionately as ‘BABAMAI’ – a term denoting deep respect and love. His heartfelt message underscored his enduring love for Victoria, a love that transcends past, present, and future.



A Celebration of Love and Commitment



The celebration was marked not just by words, but also by a striking image. A photograph of Victoria, radiant and smiling, was shared on Elliot’s Instagram page, accompanied by a message filled with appreciation and love. This touching tribute vividly illustrates the couple’s commitment and affection, a testament to their 20-year journey together. Married on December 26, 2003, the couple has been blessed with four children, including two sets of twins, further enriching their lives.



