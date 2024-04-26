Diana Asamoah caused assistant pastor's arrest over GH₵4K momo theft

Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Asamoah credits Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's digitalization efforts for saving her life and money, praising his initiatives.

In a social media video, Asamoah reveals her assistant, a pastor, stole GH₵4,000 from her mobile wallet, prompting his arrest.



Describing her assistant's roles, Asamoah highlights his involvement in her ministry but expresses disappointment at his repeated offenses.



Attributing her swift action to digitalization, Asamoah shares how her assistant confessed to observing her transaction code and transferring the funds for personal use.

A video snippet depicts the arrested suspect, Reverend Kwame Asante, in custody at the Tesano Police Station.



Expressing safety concerns, Asamoah suggests her assistant's potential escalation to extreme measures if not apprehended.



Known for her affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party, Asamoah's support extends to Dr. Bawumia's presidential aspirations for the 2024 election.