Diddy’s lawyer explains why rapper had 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube

Sean Diddy Indic.png Sean Diddy Combs

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: Page Six

Sean “Diddy” Combs' lawyer responded to the discovery of 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil during Homeland Security raids on Combs' homes, suggesting the quantity may be exaggerated and attributed to bulk purchasing.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer responded to the discovery of 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil during Homeland Security raids on Combs' homes, suggesting the quantity may be exaggerated and attributed to bulk purchasing. Authorities allege the items were linked to wild parties involving drugs and non-consensual activities, with Combs reportedly recording these events.



Source: Page Six