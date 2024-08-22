Menu ›
Entertainment
Disrespectful Portia Asare deserves hot slaps for claiming juju is destroying Kumawood – Christiana Awuni
Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Actress Christiana Awuni has vowed to confront Portia Asare with slaps and questions over her recent black magic claims about the movie industry.
Awuni criticized Asare for tarnishing the industry's reputation and being unfriendly on set.
She believes Asare's behavior deserves the negative treatment she is receiving.
