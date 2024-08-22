Entertainment

Disrespectful Portia Asare deserves hot slaps for claiming juju is destroying Kumawood – Christiana Awuni

Awuni Chris Christian Awuni

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Christiana Awuni has vowed to confront Portia Asare with slaps and questions over her recent black magic claims about the movie industry.

Awuni criticized Asare for tarnishing the industry's reputation and being unfriendly on set.

She believes Asare's behavior deserves the negative treatment she is receiving.

Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh