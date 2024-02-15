Documentary to celebrate Ghana's kente premieres at Harvard

The documentary was created by Ms. Amma Prempeh

Ghana’s vibrant cultural tapestry took the spotlight on February 1, 2024, as the country's inaugural documentary film, 'The Importance of Kente to Ghanaians & Black Africans,' premiered at the esteemed Harvard Kennedy School.

Crafted by the acclaimed journalist, Ms. Amma Prempeh, the film marked the onset of Black History Month and concluded the “Africa Caucus Around the Fire Policy Series,” offering a mosaic of history, artistry, culture, and politics woven around the traditional Ghanaian textile – Kente.



Director Amma Prempeh illuminated Kente's profound significance, noting, “Kente is more than just a cloth; it’s a living embodiment of our history, values, and aspirations.”

“Kente” delves into the evolution of the fabric from a symbol of Ghanaian royalty to a global icon of resistance and identity. It examines its cultural ownership, economic significance, and central role in global politics, weaving together vibrant stories and perspectives of weavers, historians, and cultural experts.



Having premiered in Ghana last August, the documentary's international debut at Harvard signifies a pivotal moment, amplifying Ghanaian culture to a broader audience and igniting conversations about identity, representation, and cultural exchange.