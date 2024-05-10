Don't be a coward, come directly at me if you're desperate for beef - David AJ warns

David AJ

Ghanaian rapper David AJ has delivered a clear message to his fellow artists: if they're eager to engage in beef, they should confront him directly.

Addressing speculation about a potential feud with Scanty, who has been taking shots at him on GhOne TV, the 'Gang Star' artist brushed off any notion of beef between them.



"For Scanty, we're not beefing," David AJ clarified, characterizing his counterpart as simply confident and pursuing his own path to success.



He went on to assert that anyone seeking to engage in beef with him should be prepared to come at him with intensity, as he promises a knockout response.

"Not just Scanty, but anyone looking to beef with me must bring their A-game and brace themselves for my formidable reply," David AJ affirmed.



Currently, David AJ is focused on promoting his latest track, 'Gang Star,' featuring Firdaus De Baddest Boy, as he continues to make waves in the Ghanaian music scene.