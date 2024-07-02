Don’t fall for fake lifestyles on social media – Tracy Sarkcess to Youth of Ghana

Tracy Sarkcess

Source: Mynewsgh

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of rapper Sarkodie, cautioned Ghanaian youth against being deceived by the superficial glamour of social media.

Tracy Sarkcess, wife of rapper Sarkodie, cautioned Ghanaian youth against being deceived by the superficial glamour of social media. Speaking at the Cox It Out event in Accra, she urged focus on personal development over fleeting online appearances, citing her own journey in Germany where diligence shaped her into a resourceful individual.





Read full article