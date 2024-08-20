Don’t pay Tithes and offerings to Pastors, it’s a cheat – Akwasi Aboagye

Media personality Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM claims paying tithes and offerings is akin to cheating

Source: Mynewsgh

Media personality Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM claims paying tithes and offerings is akin to cheating, accusing pastors of exploiting members for personal gain.

Media personality Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM claims paying tithes and offerings is akin to cheating, accusing pastors of exploiting members for personal gain. During a discussion on Angel FM, he argued that pastors enrich themselves while churchgoers remain impoverished, suggesting it's a sin to give away one's hard-earned money.





Read full article