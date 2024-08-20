Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Don’t pay Tithes and offerings to Pastors, it’s a cheat – Akwasi Aboagye

Black Pastor1 Media personality Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM claims paying tithes and offerings is akin to cheating

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Media personality Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM claims paying tithes and offerings is akin to cheating, accusing pastors of exploiting members for personal gain.

Media personality Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM claims paying tithes and offerings is akin to cheating, accusing pastors of exploiting members for personal gain. During a discussion on Angel FM, he argued that pastors enrich themselves while churchgoers remain impoverished, suggesting it's a sin to give away one's hard-earned money.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh