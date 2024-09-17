Don’t vote for someone who wants to operate nightclub for 24 hours – Prince David Osei advises

Menu ›
Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei criticized NDC leader John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to allow nightclubs to operate 24/7, questioning its feasibility. Osei, a supporter of the NPP, praised Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s contributions through digitalization and urged Ghanaians to vote for the NPP for progress.
