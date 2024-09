Dope Nation

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian music duo Dope Nation surprised Philipa, a physically challenged high school student who went viral dancing to their song "Zormizor."

The duo visited Serwaa Nyarko Senior High School, performed for the students, and donated money to Philipa, who was overjoyed by the gesture.





