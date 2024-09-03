DopeNation donates wheel chair to physically challenged girl dancing to ’Zormizor’

This follows the viral spread of a video showing her dancing to their hit song “Zormizor.”

Source: Tigpost

Renowned Ghanaian music duo, DopeNation, has extended a touching act of kindness to a young girl with a physical disability.

This follows the viral spread of a video showing her dancing to their hit song “Zormizor.”



Moved by the video, the artists decided to visit her school and surprise her with a brand-new electric wheelchair.

The girl is seen trying out her new wheelchair while the duo walks beside her, visibly joyful and satisfied with their gesture.



Read full article