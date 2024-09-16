Double whammy eviction as Ben and Chizoba are the first solo housemates to be booted from Big Brother Naija

Ben and Chizoba

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

On last night’s Big Brother Naija, Ben and Chizoba were evicted after a chaotic week of face-to-face nominations.

Ben expressed support for Chizoba’s future while she showed affection for him.



The week also featured intense confrontations, notably involving Kassia, and a rare back-to-back wager win.

Tune in for ongoing drama.



