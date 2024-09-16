Menu ›
Double whammy eviction as Ben and Chizoba are the first solo housemates to be booted from Big Brother Naija
Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
On last night’s Big Brother Naija, Ben and Chizoba were evicted after a chaotic week of face-to-face nominations.
Ben expressed support for Chizoba’s future while she showed affection for him.
The week also featured intense confrontations, notably involving Kassia, and a rare back-to-back wager win.
Tune in for ongoing drama.
