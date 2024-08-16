Down Syndrome: Symptoms & Causes

Down Syndrome

Down syndrome is a genetic condition where a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21, leading to 47 chromosomes in total. It affects physical and cognitive development, with symptoms varying among individuals. Common physical signs include a flat nose bridge and slanted eyes, while cognitive challenges can affect milestones like walking and speaking. Down syndrome can be diagnosed through prenatal screening or after birth with a karyotype test. Although there’s no cure, supportive care, therapies, and a care team can help individuals lead fulfilling lives. The life expectancy is over 60 years, and resources are available for families and caregivers.

Down syndrome is a genetic condition where a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21, leading to 47 chromosomes in total. It affects physical and cognitive development, with symptoms varying among individuals. Common physical signs include a flat nose bridge and slanted eyes, while cognitive challenges can affect milestones like walking and speaking. Down syndrome can be diagnosed through prenatal screening or after birth with a karyotype test. Although there’s no cure, supportive care, therapies, and a care team can help individuals lead fulfilling lives. The life expectancy is over 60 years, and resources are available for families and caregivers.





Read full article