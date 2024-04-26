Dr. Ekua Ekumah's guide to cultivating new theatre audience

Dr. Ekua Ekumah

Dr. Ekua Ekumah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana's School of Performing Arts, emphasized the importance of starting from the grassroots to grow Ghana's theatre industry during a discussion on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z.

She stressed the significance of introducing performing arts into schools, citing initiatives by Abibigromma and the National Theatre players as examples of this approach.



Dr. Ekumah highlighted the value of exposing pupils to theatre productions in their own environments to instill appreciation for the art form.



Furthermore, she discussed the positive impact of incorporating courses like theatre management and project management into performing arts programs at the University of Ghana.



As a seasoned theatre practitioner and scholar, Dr. Ekumah brings a wealth of experience to her role as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana.

Her expertise extends to African diasporic identity and performance, as demonstrated by her academic background and professional achievements.



Notably, Dr. Ekumah has played key leadership roles within the Department of Theatre Arts and as the Artistic Director of Abibigromma, the Resident Theatre Company at the School of Performing Arts.



Her recent accomplishments include co-convening the International Federation of Theatre Research conference, marking a significant milestone for West Africa's theatre community.