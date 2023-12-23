Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is 2023 Most Influential 'Celebrity Businessman' of the Year

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is a popular business mogul and owner of Special Group of Companies

In recent times, the country has provided some inspiring ‘celebrity business icons’ that this generation of youth has been actively looking up to.

The likes of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong have been considered “more revered role models” due to their significant role in all spheres, particularly in philanthropy, media and entertainment.



With 2023 in focus, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong stands tall on GhanaWeb Entertainment's list, as he has been identified as the celebrity businessman who has had the most impact on the youth.



Aside from being admired for his philanthropy work and entrepreneurial exploits this year, the Special Group of Companies’ founder has been lauded for descending from his ‘high pedestal’ and exhibiting passion towards the success of the Ghanaian youth.



Education



This year has witnessed the astute business mogul taking time off his busy schedules to invest, support and nurture future leaders and this can be evident in his active role in the National Science and Maths Quiz competition (NSMQ).

Dr. Ofori Sarpong, the current Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) past students’ Global President, has over the years invested time and resources to see his young contestants win.



From providing a strong backbone to the students, usually storming the quiz competition grounds to show support (staging ‘jama’), to hosting them in his plush residence, he has proven to be an ideal leader.











His passion towards ensuring young people succeed has since the NSMQ competition, been much-talked about and commended on social media.





Supporting musicians



Sometime in April this year, Dr. Ofori Sarpong masterminded a huge concert at the Legon PRESEC school park, where he hosted a chunk of Ghanaian musicians to thrill the past students at their 85th-anniversary celebration.



The likes of Sarkodie, King Promise, Eno Barony and many others, were billed for the concert, which saw Dr. Ofori Sarpong grooving to their tunes and boosting their morale on stage.



At a point, he even performed with some of the celebrities on stage, and this went viral with netizens praising him for being ‘selfless’ and down to earth.





Philanthropy



Through the Ernest Ofori Sarpong Foundation this year, he has championed the construction of schools particularly in the rural area, provision of scholarships, and so on.



This is in reflection of his belief in empowering the next generation of leaders and creating opportunities for them to succeed.



In addition to his contributions to education, Dr. Ofori Sarpong has also been actively involved in projects focused on healthcare, community development, and youth empowerment.

EB/BB