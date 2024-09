DJ Slim with Dr. Kwaku Oteng in the middle

Source: ZionFelix

DJ Slim has accused Dr. Kwaku Oteng of not fulfilling a GHS 100,000 promise to support his annual event.

DJ Slim has accused Dr. Kwaku Oteng of not fulfilling a GHS 100,000 promise to support his annual event. Instead, Oteng gave only GHS 5,000, citing a lack of understanding of the event's concept, and also withheld promised speakers.





Read full article