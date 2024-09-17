Entertainment

Drag race goes wrong as driver cries after crashing rented luxury car worth GH₵4m

IMG 20240917 133655 The accident occurred on September 14, 2024

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Pulseghana

A young Nigerian man crashed a 2022 Corvette Stingray in a race against a Jeep in Lagos, causing extensive damage and leaving him with over ₦400 million in debt. The accident occurred on September 14, 2024, and the man, still hospitalized, is seeking financial help through social media to cover his damages.



