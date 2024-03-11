Dulcie Boateng opens up on estranged relationship with father

Dulcie Boateng

Dulcie Boateng, known for her active presence on Snapchat, revealed in an interview on The Delay Show that she made a conscious decision to exclude her father from her life due to their strained relationship.

Opening up about her family dynamics, Boateng shared that her father, a carpenter, and she frequently clashed. She expressed, "He wasn't in my life. My daddy and I used to fight."



Boateng's journey to financial independence through her Snapchat sales led her to move from Asylum Down, Accra, to Agbogba, another suburb, with her mother. Her mother opted to stay with her, citing ongoing issues with Boateng's father.



When Boateng ventured to Singapore for a vacation, her mother remained informed about her plans, while her father remained distant from her life.

Reflecting on her decision to distance herself from her father, Boateng emphasized that his treatment of her was unfair, regardless of his social status. She asserted, "I have no problem dropping people... if you're not good to me, I will drop you."



Boateng acknowledged her own stubbornness but maintained that her actions were justified. "Yes, I'm very stubborn. Regardless, I'm your child. I was stubborn, I regarded his remarks but when it's wrong, I don't think it's right," she explained during the interview.