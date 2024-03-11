Dulcie Boateng reveals how money influenced her parents’ divorce

Dulcie Boateng

Dulcie Boateng, dubbed the 'Queen of Snapchat' by some social media enthusiasts, has opened up about the circumstances surrounding her parents' divorce.

Hailing from Asylum Down, born in 1997, Dulcie Boateng shared that her mother, from Aburi, and her father, from Brong Ahafo, faced challenges in their relationship, leading to their eventual separation. While she didn't delve into specifics, she acknowledged the significant role her financial independence played in their split.



"They divorced when I made money because I moved my mother out of the house," Dulcie disclosed during an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, aired on March 9, 2024.



Upon achieving financial autonomy, Dulcie relocated from Asylum Down to Agbogba, both suburbs of Accra. Consequently, her mother joined her and chose not to return to her husband.



"I rented, my mum was coming in to check on us [myself and my little brother] at Agbogba," Dulcie explained. "My mum and my dad were having issues… When I returned from Singapore, she came to me and never went back to my father at Asylum Down."



Dulcie's journey to financial stability began in 2017, following the tragic loss of her sister. Struggling with depression, she sought solace through entrepreneurship, initially as a distraction from her grief.



"My sister died and I was so depressed, I was broken. I wanted to get out of the house. I wanted to do something so that I wouldn’t be bored; just to take my mind off a bit," she recounted.

Starting with selling items as a coping mechanism, Dulcie found herself drawn into the world of entrepreneurship. She emphasized that her initial venture wasn't solely driven by financial gain but rather as a means to cope with her loss.



"It wasn’t a breakthrough… my first ten thousand cedis… I hadn’t seen cash up to two thousand cedis before. I got my first ten thousand cedis from Snapchat from the sunglasses, bags, shoes and tops I was selling," Dulcie added.



Now an independent woman, Dulcie reflects on her journey, believing that true happiness is intertwined with financial stability.



"Poverty to me was being unable to afford basic things that you desire. Riches is happiness in wealth. If you have the money and you’re not happy, I don’t think it’s rich," she reflected.



Despite acknowledging the importance of money in her life, Dulcie emphasizes the value of contentment, recognizing that happiness isn't solely reliant on financial prosperity.