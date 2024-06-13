‘Dumsor’ has destroyed most of the ACs in my house – Mr. Drew

Mr. Drew

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Mr. Drew, Ghanaian singer and dancer, voiced frustration over the impact of persistent "dumsor" (power outages) on his household appliances.

In an interview, he described severe power fluctuations damaging his air conditioners, leading to costly repairs.



Known for hits like "Case," he highlighted how dumsor disrupts his work, affecting recording sessions.

This situation reflects broader challenges faced by Ghanaians, where outages can last for hours or days, hampering daily life and causing financial losses.



Mr. Drew's concerns underscore the urgent need for stable energy solutions in Ghana, emphasizing the plight of citizens and the call for sustainable improvements in power supply reliability.



