Dunkfest 2024: King Promise, Wendy Shay, Olive The Boy thrill patrons

Dunkfest 2024 was held at the Association International School

Accra was treated to a star-studded event on Saturday as Dunkfest 2024 took center stage at the Association International School, featuring a lineup of top musical talents including King Promise, Wendy Shay, and Olive the Boy.

The festivities kicked off with a mesmerizing performance by the Militant Dance Family, captivating the audience and setting the tone for an electrifying evening.



King Promise, renowned for his multiple awards, took to the stage next, delivering a sensational set that left attendees clamoring for more. The highlight of his performance was undoubtedly "Terminator," a track that ignited the crowd and kept the energy levels soaring.



Following suit, Wendy Shay and Olive the Boy continued the musical extravaganza, each showcasing their unique styles and leaving an indelible mark on the Dunkfest audience.

Beyond the musical acts, Dunkfest provided a platform for young basketball enthusiasts to exhibit their skills in a premier entertainment basketball tournament, featuring jaw-dropping dunks and ankle-breaking crossovers.



The event wasn't just about music and sports; it also celebrated art, culture, and community, with attendees enjoying family gatherings and exploring a diverse exhibition of food and drinks.



Dunkfest is part of the larger Party on the Field series, an initiative dedicated to promoting African culture and sound through events like Afrobeats and Amapiano festivals, connecting audiences globally and spreading the vibrant spirit of African music.