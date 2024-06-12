Dutch Passport or PhD? - Dr. Pushkin credits travel abroad for current success

Renowned NSMQ legend cum musician, Dr. Paul Azunre, weighed in on the dilemma facing many Ghanaians: whether to pursue a PhD in Ghana or opt for a Dutch passport.

Reflecting on his own journey in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on 3fm's drive, Dr. Azunre expressed uncertainty about his current accomplishments had he not ventured abroad.



He emphasized the potential of acquiring a Dutch passport not just for personal gain, but as a means to empower and uplift communities back home.

Dr. Azunre known musically as Dr. Pushkin challenged the notion of mocking those who choose to obtain PhDs in Ghana, suggesting instead to leverage such opportunities for the collective benefit of Ghana.



