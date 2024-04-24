EL explains why many Ghanaian rappers are turning to singing

EL

Concerns have emerged among music enthusiasts in Ghana over the declining popularity of rap music in the country.

Observers note that while a few Ghanaian rappers remain dedicated to the genre, many are shifting towards singing or blending singing with rap.



Elom Adablah, known as EL, a prominent Ghanaian rapper, attributes this shift to the evolving tastes of Ghanaian music consumers. In an interview with Hitz FM on April 24, 2024, EL explained that the dwindling attention span of listeners favors music with fast-paced beats and catchy hooks rather than intricate lyrical content.

According to EL, this trend is not unique to Ghana but is prevalent across West Africa, including Nigeria. Many rappers are now embracing singing to appeal to broader audiences within this music ecosystem.



Comparing the situation to South Africa, which boasts a flourishing rap scene, EL highlighted the difference in market dynamics. South Africa has cultivated a robust industry around rap music, unlike Ghana, where rap struggles to gain a strong foothold.