Ed Sheeran joins Taylor Swift for Eras Tour return

Taylor And Ed Taylor Swift with Ed Sheeran

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Taylor Swift launched the final European leg of her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium, performing alongside Ed Sheeran for a crowd of 92,000.

This marked her first show since canceled Vienna performances due to a terror threat and a tragedy in Southport.

Despite recent events, Swift's set remained focused on her music, including surprise acoustic performances and a high-energy, three-hour show.

Source: Classfmonline