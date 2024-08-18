Ed Sheeran joins Taylor Swift for Eras Tour return

Taylor Swift with Ed Sheeran

Source: Classfmonline

Taylor Swift launched the final European leg of her Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium, performing alongside Ed Sheeran for a crowd of 92,000.

This marked her first show since canceled Vienna performances due to a terror threat and a tragedy in Southport.

Despite recent events, Swift's set remained focused on her music, including surprise acoustic performances and a high-energy, three-hour show.



