Edward Akwasi Boateng unveils home been built from public donations

Edward Akwasi Boateng

Gospel singer Edward Akwasi Boateng has publicly showcased the effective use of funds he received as donations during his financial struggles.

In a video shared on Instagram by ZionFelix, Boateng revealed a partially constructed house, indicating that he utilized donations to purchase roofing sheets and cement, aiming to complete the building.



Explaining the unconventional move in the video, Boateng emphasized the importance of transparency in his financial affairs.



"I don’t normally do this but due to certain issues and what’s happening. I thought it wise to do it," he stated, acknowledging potential criticism.



Boateng disclosed that he initiated the project with a donation of 15,000 cedis from Apostle Solomon Oduro last year.



Detailing recent contributions from benevolent individuals and organizations, including Angel TV, Boateng asserted, "I used the money to buy cement and roofing sheets to complete this building I started earlier."

He emphasized his commitment to transparency by making the public aware of the project funded by donations.



Additionally, Boateng revealed his intention to allocate some of the received funds to settle outstanding debts. The singer addressed potential dissent, urging understanding: "Those who find this problematic should forgive me because you can’t please everyone."



Boateng's actions underscore transparency and accountability in the utilization of public donations.



