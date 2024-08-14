Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Efia Odo attacked Stonebwoy because he refused to endorse her business – Sally Mann claims

IMG 20240814 083109 Efia Odo and Stonebowy

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Sally Mann revealed that Efia Odo’s derogatory remarks about Stonebwoy stemmed from her frustration over not receiving his endorsement for her restaurant.

Sally Mann revealed that Efia Odo’s derogatory remarks about Stonebwoy stemmed from her frustration over not receiving his endorsement for her restaurant. Mann explained that Efia Odo criticized Stonebwoy, labeling him 'old' and unworthy of awards, due to personal grievances and a lack of support from the artist.



Read full article

Source: Tigpost