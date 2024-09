Efia Odo

Entertainment pundit MC Yeboah has urged food industry authorities to question Efia Odo about her statement that dining at Eats Avenue is at one's own risk.

Odo made this remark upon leaving the restaurant without clarifying her reasons, prompting concerns about food safety.

Yeboah believes her influence necessitates an explanation to ensure public safety.



