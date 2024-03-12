Efo Kodjo Mawugbe's 'In the Chest of a Woman' set to be staged at the National Theatre

The play will be staged on May 3 and 4

Prepare for a theatrical spectacle as 'In the Chest of a Woman', penned by the esteemed playwright Efo Kodjo Mawugbe and brought to life under the direction of Ken Fiati, graces the stage of the National Theatre in Accra.

Scheduled for captivating performances on May 3 and 4, with showtimes at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm on each day, this production promises to enrapture audiences with its poignant narrative.



"'In the Chest of a Woman' narrates the tale of a bold woman who defies societal conventions by disguising her daughter as a boy, with ambitions to secure the throne for her offspring to ascend as the empire’s monarch – a clandestine endeavor she must safeguard at any cost," explained director Ken Fiati.



Set within the tapestry of Ghanaian society, the play delves into themes of female empowerment, gender dynamics, and familial heritage rights, offering a profound exploration of cultural and social intricacies.



Featuring a stellar ensemble cast comprising luminaries such as Akofa Edjeani, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatia, Edinam Atatsi, Henry Agbai, Emmanuel Ato Ghartey, and more, 'In the Chest of a Woman' pledges riveting performances that will linger in the hearts and minds of spectators long after the curtains close.



In tandem with the stage production, patrons will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a special pre-Mother’s Day exhibition curated by acclaimed filmmaker Mr. Kwaw Ansah and the Bisa Aberwa Museum.

This exhibition will showcase an array of artifacts and collections celebrating womanhood, providing a complementary dimension to the themes explored in the play.



"We at the Africa Arts Network are ecstatic to present 'In the Chest of a Woman' to the discerning audience in Accra," expressed Kofi Adinkra, founder of Africa Arts Network and producer of the play.



He emphasized that this production epitomizes a dedication to fostering collaboration, ingenuity, and cultural interchange to spotlight the African experience on a global scale.



"We extend a warm invitation to theater enthusiasts to join us for an unforgettable journey celebrating the fortitude, resilience, and complexity of womanhood," Adinkra added.



Tickets for 'In the Chest of a Woman' are available for purchase online at egoticket.com and at the National Theatre box office on the days of the performances.