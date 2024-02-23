Efya to perform in the UK on March 16

Efya

For fans of the renowned Ghanaian songstress, Efya, residing in the UK, eagerly anticipating her live performance, the moment has arrived.

Efya is primed to illuminate the United Kingdom with her inaugural solo concert since her resurgence in the music arena.



Scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2024, at The Brickhouse, the concert, orchestrated by Sleeky Promotions, promises an evening of musical splendor.



Efya, elated by the prospect, shared the delightful news via Instagram, expressing it as "a comeback of another great experience in the UK."









With chart-toppers such as "Best In Me," "Little Things," "Jorley," "Forgetting Me," "Super Super," "Mamee," and "Ankwadobi" in her repertoire, attendees can anticipate an unforgettable melodic journey. Efya, a four-time VGMA Vocalist of the Year, is poised to mesmerize.



The Brickhouse, renowned for its expansive and vibrant ambiance, is hailed as the quintessential backdrop for an evening brimming with soulful harmonies and infectious rhythms.



Earlier this month, Efya provided a great preview of her musical prowess at the Vitamilk Love Night concert, hosted by Kwabena Kwabena and Becca, leaving audiences awestruck with her "show stopper" performance.