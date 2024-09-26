Entertainment

Election 2024: Kelvynboy challenges Bawumia to #FreeTheCitizens; says Akufo-Addo's gov't 'making it more difficult' for a Bawumia victory

Kel Kelvyn Boy

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Singer Kelvynboy has joined the #FreeTheCitizens protest on social media, urging Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene on behalf of individuals arrested during a recent demonstration.

Singer Kelvynboy has joined the #FreeTheCitizens protest on social media, urging Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene on behalf of individuals arrested during a recent demonstration. He criticized the New Patriotic Party's chances in the upcoming elections, suggesting the government's actions hinder its candidate's prospects for victory.



