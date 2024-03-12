Elizha becomes first Ghanaian female artiste to feature top Jamaican reggae icon  

Elizha and Anthony B

Fast-rising songstress Elizha has become the first Ghanaian songstress to feature top Jamaican reggae icon Anthony B.

Elizha, after making waves with her ‘Bad Love’ single last year, is set to debut her first release of the year 2024, titled “Sugar,” on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.



The songstress, who was adjudged Best Female Vocalist at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA, recruits Anthony B, who is an award-winning producer and artist.



Anthony B has featured some of the world’s finest music stars on his projects, including Snoop Dog, Wyclef Jean, and Bone Crusher.



Produced by Kros, the upcoming new jam by the American-based Ghanaian musician is her first major collaboration in her career, which has sparkled over the past



months.

Speaking about her upcoming single, Elizha was elated about featuring the legendary reggae icon and remained hopeful that fans would enjoy every bit of the song.



“This is certainly one of the songs for which I have been eagerly awaiting its release, and I am grateful we are done with the music project.



“It was a great honour to feature Anthony B, whom I have learned a lot from, and I believe our upcoming song will make waves around the world,” she said.



The upcoming “Sugar” single showcases the versatility of Elizha as she continues to make significant strides in the world of music.



The song will be available across various digital platforms on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.