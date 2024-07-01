Elton John confirms retirement from touring

Elton John

Source: US Weekly

Elton John confirmed his retirement from touring during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, citing a desire to focus on family, particularly his teenage sons Zachary and Elijah.

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour concluded with a memorable final show in Stockholm in July 2023, marking the end of a career spanning six decades.



John expressed gratitude to his fans and hinted at possible future one-off performances but emphasized that he would not resume regular touring.

Married to David Furnish since 2014, John celebrated family milestones and expressed deep appreciation for his husband's support and their children.



