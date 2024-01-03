Embracing darkness is where our true resilience shines - Hajia4real speaks amidst controversies

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Real shared a New Year message amid the controversies she finds herself in regarding a legal tussle concerning her indulgence in a romance scam.

According to her, the ability of an individual to embrace darkness which could be translated as challenges and struggles in life helps one to thrive and deal with setbacks.



She stressed the need for one to be resilient in life and not give up easily in times of persecution and trials because it helps to build oneself for bigger hurdles ahead.



Hajia4Real shared the post on her Instagram page on January 1, 2024, to express her New Year message and encourage everyone.



“Embracing the darkness, for it is where our true strength and resilience shine. Cheers to a year filled with laughter, love, and endless possibilities.”



In May 2023, Hajia4Real was extradited to the United States of America (USA) after being slapped with charges of fraud and romance scam.

Although she has denied the allegations, investigations are ongoing to verify whether she is culpable or not.



