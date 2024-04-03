Emmanuel Agyemang dismisses collapse rumors after failed GWR attempt

Barima Kaakyire Agyemang

Ghanaian media personality Emmanuel Agyemang, who recently aimed to break the world record for the longest interview, has urged the public to ignore rumors of his collapse during the endeavor.

Addressing speculations during an interview with Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on Adinkra Radio in New York, Agyemang clarified that he ended the attempt based on medical advice, not due to any health issues caused by the extended speaking hours.



Contrary to social media claims, Agyemang affirmed his well-being, stating that after concluding the attempt, he rested and was assessed by his medical team, who deemed it necessary to advise against continuing the endeavor.



Dismissive of assertions of being paralyzed or requiring an ambulance, Agyemang emphasized his autonomy in returning to his hotel room unassisted, where he remained until recently.

Agyemang surpassed the previous record with an impressive interview duration of 43 hours, 54 minutes, and 23 seconds, and his team is compiling evidence for Guinness World Records validation.



Expressing confidence in breaking his own record upon certification, Agyemang anticipates a response from Guinness World Records within 12 weeks.