Enjoying marriage depends on how couples regard each other – Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei Kiss.png Bisa Kdei

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian singer Bisa Kdei, born Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah, explained his decision to marry, citing the importance of starting a family to leave a legacy.

Ghanaian singer Bisa Kdei, born Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah, explained his decision to marry, citing the importance of starting a family to leave a legacy. In an interview, he emphasized that a successful marriage relies on mutual respect and a solid foundation, and that honesty from the start is crucial.



