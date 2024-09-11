Enjoying marriage depends on how couples regard each other – Bisa Kdei

Menu ›
Entertainment
Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Ghanaian singer Bisa Kdei, born Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah, explained his decision to marry, citing the importance of starting a family to leave a legacy.
Ghanaian singer Bisa Kdei, born Roland Kwaku Dei Appiah, explained his decision to marry, citing the importance of starting a family to leave a legacy. In an interview, he emphasized that a successful marriage relies on mutual respect and a solid foundation, and that honesty from the start is crucial.
Source: Mynewsgh