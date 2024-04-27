Enter politics for creative industry support - Akofa Edjeani urges colleagues

Akofa Edjeani

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Akofa Edjeani, advocates for creatives to enter politics, emphasizing the need to lobby for government support for the creative industry.

Speaking on the trend of creatives transitioning into politics, Edjeani asserts that such a move is entirely justified.



She stresses the importance of Ghanaian creatives actively participating in politics to advocate for the much-needed support for the creative sector.



According to Edjeani, the creative industry has long suffered from a lack of government assistance, prompting industry players to consider political involvement as a means to address this issue.



"In fact, we should go into politics," says Edjeani, highlighting the imperative for creatives to contribute to nation-building and effect positive change.

She criticizes current policymakers for their inadequate support and advocates for creatives to take action to rectify this situation.



Several creatives, including John Dumelo, Baaba Sadiq, Fred Nuamah, KOD, and Bibi Bright, have publicly declared their political affiliations and intentions.



Dumelo is set to contest for the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP seat under the NDC, while media entrepreneur Baaba Sadiq eyes the MP seat of Okaikoi Central Constituency.



Fred Nuamah, actor and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards, initially declared intent to contest against Dumelo but later withdrew, affirming his allegiance to the NDC and expressing plans to contest in the future.