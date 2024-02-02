Ephraim

Ghanaian artist Ephraim has dropped his latest track, "Double Hustle," a motivational song that explores his journey through trials and ambitions in the pursuit of success.

The song adds a fresh perspective to the Afrobeats genre, blending traditional beats with contemporary sounds.



From the onset, "Double Hustle" captivates listeners with its seamless fusion of traditional Afrobeats and modern elements, creating a catchy and upbeat atmosphere. The track unfolds with a masterful composition that immerses the audience in a rich and cinematic musical journey.



Ephraim's homage to the roots of Afrobeats is evident in the infectious beats, offering a nod to tradition, while incorporating modern elements for a dynamic and fresh resonance.

The song stands as a testament to Ephraim's ability to serve as a bridge between tradition and innovation, providing a vibrant celebration of Afrobeats' heritage within the current music landscape.



For those looking to experience the energetic and motivational vibes of Ephraim's "Double Hustle," the track is available for streaming here: https://onerpm.link/455094401811