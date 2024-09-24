Ess Thee Legend and Big Ozed spark marriage rumors with viral photo

Menu ›
Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
A photo of Afro soul singer Ess Thee Legend and Afrobeats artist Big Ozed in traditional wedding attire has sparked speculation about a personal or professional connection. While neither artist has confirmed the rumors, fans wonder if this signals a romantic relationship or a strategic collaboration in the music industry.
