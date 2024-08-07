Esther Smith: Singer tells her story including 'joining the Tanoso Methodist Choir at 14'

Esther Smith

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith, in a Facebook post on August 6, 2024, shared insights into her musical journey and personal background.

Born in Suame, Kumasi, in the 1970s, she joined the Tanoso Methodist Choir at 14, igniting a lifelong passion for music.



Despite initially focusing on technology and languages, music remained her true calling. She later joined a singing group from Kapital Radio in Kumasi.

Esther Smith is set to return to Ghana for her 'Esther Smith Live Concert,' themed 'The Vision is Jesus,' in Kumasi and Accra.



Her latest track, "Nyame Banbo," features a collaboration with Morris Babyface, celebrating divine protection.



