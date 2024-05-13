Etty Bedi confesses to trying marijuana during live interview

Etty Bedi

At the premiere of Fella Makafui’s “Resonance” at Silverbird Cinema in Accra Mall, actress Etty Bedi stole the spotlight with her unexpected revelation.

Bedi, donning a striking blond hairstyle and eye-catching white attire, not only turned heads with her appearance but also with her frank conversation with host Eddie Nartey.



In a surprising moment, Bedi confessed to trying marijuana for the first time, attributing her unusual behavior and speech during the interview to the experience.



When asked about her demeanor, Bedi admitted, “I’m a very good girl,” despite her actions indicating otherwise, hinting at her struggle to maintain composure.



Despite the raised eyebrows from both Nartey and the audience, Bedi remained unapologetic, expressing her joy about the project while acknowledging her altered state, saying, “And also because, probably, I’ve taken some weed but I’m very good.”

She defended her decision, stating, “There’s always the first time for something, and I like to experience stuff, I like to try stuff.”



Following the video’s circulation, social media platforms buzzed with reactions, with some questioning Bedi’s behavior and others speculating whether it was a publicity stunt.



Meanwhile, the premiere of “Resonance” surpassed expectations, drawing enthusiastic crowds across five rented halls, with celebrities like Wendy Shay, Salma Mumin, Prince David Osei, Kalybos, and others lending their support to Fella Makafui’s latest cinematic achievement.