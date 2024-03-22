Nana Agradaa

Controversial self-proclaimed evangelist, Patricia, also known as Evangelist Tupac, has issued a stark warning to Christians in Ghana, declaring her intention to return to her former "Sika gari" business if certain conditions persist.

During a recent sermon in her church, Evangelist Tupac, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, expressed disillusionment with her current path, suggesting a potential reversion to her previous role as a fetish priest.



"If care is not taken," she cautioned, "I might go back and do my popular 'Sika gari' business."



Agradaa, who once practiced as a fetish priest, lamented that serving God and becoming a prophetess had not met her expectations. She attributed her dissatisfaction to unmet promises and difficulties in her personal life.

The evangelist pointed fingers at her ex-husband, a pastor, and the Christian community, suggesting that their actions or lack thereof could lead to her return to fetishism. She expressed disappointment in her ex-husband's failure to support her in her spiritual journey.



