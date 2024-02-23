Event companies struggle to survive due to lack of corporate support - Ashis

Nana Poku Ashis

Nana Poku Ashis, an Artiste Manager and Entertainment Pundit, has sounded a clarion call to corporate entities, urging them to throw their weight behind event companies grappling with closure due to dwindling sponsorship.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Ashis, who oversees the career of Highlife sensation Kwabena Kwabena, emphasized the dire financial straits many organizers and creatives find themselves in as they attempt to self-finance their projects.



"Event organisers incur losses, and individual musicians who bankroll their own shows often find themselves financially stretched to cover substantial budgets," Ashis said, underlining the acute sponsorship shortfall.



Reflecting on recent endeavors, Ashis lamented, "You invest significantly in an event only to fall short of breaking even. Frankly, I can assert that virtually every musician who independently staged a show last December suffered substantial losses."

Despite the financial setbacks, Ashis acknowledged the steadfast support of fans, particularly citing the Kwabena Kwabena and Becca Vals Day concert as an example. "Our dedication to engaging with fans drives us to persist with such events, but make no mistake, the struggle is real," he confessed.



Highlighting the substantial financial investment required for quality productions, Ashis underscored the indispensable role of sponsors in ensuring the industry's sustainability.



"Previously, alcoholic beverage companies provided substantial backing, but regulatory restrictions imposed by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) curtailed such sponsorships, leaving us in a precarious position. We're now in dire straits, barely scraping by, and it's imperative for the government to intervene," he urged.