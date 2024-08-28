“Everyday I’m in pain, I’m not mobile” – Yolo’s Drogba

Drogba, YOLO actor

Source: Tigpost

John Peasah, known as 'Drogba' from *Yolo*, is facing severe health issues, including Stiff Person Spectrum Disorder and GAD Positive Cerebellar Ataxia, causing intense pain and impairing his mobility and speech. To cover the cost of treatment abroad, he has started a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise $280,000.





