“Everyday I’m in pain, I’m not mobile” – Yolo’s Drogba

IMG 20240828 132441 Drogba, YOLO actor

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

John Peasah, known as 'Drogba' from *Yolo*, is facing severe health issues, including Stiff Person Spectrum Disorder and GAD Positive Cerebellar Ataxia, causing intense pain and impairing his mobility and speech.

John Peasah, known as 'Drogba' from *Yolo*, is facing severe health issues, including Stiff Person Spectrum Disorder and GAD Positive Cerebellar Ataxia, causing intense pain and impairing his mobility and speech. To cover the cost of treatment abroad, he has started a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise $280,000.



Source: Tigpost